 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $575,000

Charming Tudor style home in College Hill just blocks from campus and the park! Many timeless features including wood floors, built-in cabinetry, wood windows, and a formal dining area & breakfast nook. You'll love the generous sized bedrooms & closets, unfinished basement, french doors leading to the covered patio, and the private backyard with mature landscaping. New electrical panel/service, main water line to house, and PEX plumbing on the main floor. This home has so much potential, don't miss out!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News