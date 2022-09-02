Everything New New New! Stunning single level w/ open, sunny floor plan that lives large.All new home from foundation up since 2017 when renovated. Gorgeous chefs kitchen.Huge master bedroom.Ideal separation for multi-generational living. Large 3rd bedroom could be family room or separate suite with its own bath. Energy-efficient with maximum insulation. Brand new efficient septic system allows plenty of room for shop & or RV storage. Country setting yet convenient to OSU & shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $569,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident involved using a medication paid for by one patient on another.
“I could see smoke coming out the windows and heard the sirens and smoke alarms,” a neighbor said.
The victim is described in court documents as having been “physically helpless” during the alleged incident.
This one is close to OSU, and the owners believe students will appreciate its quick delivery.
The state may be headed into a "mild" economic downturn. Here's why.
The alleged victim is younger than 12.
UPDATE, 9:30 p.m.: All lanes of Highway 226 are open. Highway 22 remains closed by a semi-trailer crash west of Detroit.
The collision happened outside of city limits.
Here's how high temperatures are expected to go.
Charcuterie may be hard to say and spell, but it’s not hard to eat.