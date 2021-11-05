3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $566,110

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The ONE LEVEL 1803 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! VAULTED Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model
A Scio motorcyclist and his passenger, a Salem woman, were killed in a crash in Marion County on Saturday.
Three people were inside a residence during a drive-by shooting that occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, according to an Albany Police…
The father of an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car while crossing a Corvallis street has filed a $9.1 million lawsuit against…
An Albany man has been sentenced to almost 17 years in prison for sex crimes committed against a minor.
Linn County voters gave the thumbs up to the four-year law enforcement levy, which passed the fall ballot with about 62% of the vote, unoffici…
High winds are expected to hit Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and other nearby areas — as well as much of the state — on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Valerie Lake was hunting mushrooms with her husband. When they became separated, she realized he had the water bottles.
Julie Green — artist, teacher, human, friend — spent their life honoring the lives of others through art.
No one was injured. It may have been the most Oregon of incidents.
State Rep. Brian Clem is the latest member to announce he will leave the Oregon Legislature before the end of his elected term.