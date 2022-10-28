Welcome to Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-6! Holt Homes Presents The 1690 Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Wonderful territorial view from the back deck. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home will be move-in ready by January 2023. Photos are of model home.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $564,726
