 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $564,726

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $564,726

Welcome to Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-6! Holt Homes Presents The 1690 Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Wonderful territorial view from the back deck. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home will be move-in ready by January 2023. Photos are of model home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News