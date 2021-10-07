 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $563,610

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The 2038 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dinning, master suite w/walk in, laundry room, and LARGE VERSATILE LOFT. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.

