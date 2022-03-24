 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $562,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $562,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stunning single level with open, sunny floor plan that lives large. All new home from foundation up since 2017 when it was renovated by an investor. Gorgeous chefs kitchen. Huge master bedroom. Ideal separation for multi-generational living. Large separate 3rd bedroom could be family room or separate suite with its own bath.Energy-efficient with maximum insulation. Room for shop/RV storage. Country setting yet convenient to OSU and shopping. See to appreciate.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News