 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $559,950

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $559,950

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $559,950

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. The Weatherford model, Kitchen with SS appliances, slab counters, tile backsplash, pantry, Shaw LVP flooring, dining with sliding door to patio, powder room. Great Room with gas fireplace. Den & Owner's Suite on main with carpet, walk-in closet, LVT flooring. 1 Full BA & 2 additional BRs, & Media RM on upper.. Covered porch & fenced backyard. Energy efficient insulated windows. Energy Star appliances. Upgrades include wood wrapped openings & windows, garage man door. Virtual tour is of model home "McNary"

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News