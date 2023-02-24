New Construction in Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-5! Holt Homes Presents The 1690 Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Fenced yard with covered patio. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home will be move-in ready by Mid March 2023. Photos are of model home.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $555,193
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nine cars derailed.
Jade Carey earned two perfect 10s Saturday and posted the highest all-around score in the history of Oregon State gymnastics as the Beavers de…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
He also recorded videos of his crimes. The defendant's family claimed it was a consensual relationship among high-schoolers.
Find out when and how much.