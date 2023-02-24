New Construction in Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-5! Holt Homes Presents The 1690 Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Fenced yard with covered patio. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home will be move-in ready by Mid March 2023. Photos are of model home.