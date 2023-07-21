The Perfect blend of Elegance & Convenience! The front porch with glorious planters welcome you to this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home, Quality built by Legend Homes. The corner lot, lg. windows & high ceilings bathe the home in natural light. The kitchen has quartz counters, pantry & SS appliances. Spacious primary suite boasts 2 sinks & generous walk-in closet. Enjoy delightful breezes from the lovely landscaped side patio. Conveniently located with easy access to shopping, restaurants, public transportation.