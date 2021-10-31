WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The 2038 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in, laundry room, and LARGE VERSATILE LOFT. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $553,610
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Another didn't make it through the night after being rescued.
- Updated
Besides manslaughter, he's accused of three other crimes.
- Updated
The passenger in a vehicle that rolled over on Knox Butte Road on Friday night is dead, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
Josh and Kristi Crawford are bringing a little taste of Scotland to downtown Albany, serving up shepherd's pie and plenty of scotch with folk …
- Updated
A Lebanon man stands accused of stealing and damaging an Albany Fire Department vehicle.
- Updated
The victim, investigators say, is a minor.
- Updated
Philomath and Sweet Home have events too.
- Updated
A tweet from university officials confirms the university is assisting the PD.
- Updated
A sitting councilor invited Sharon Konopa to apply to fill a vacancy. It did not go their way.
- Updated
The father of an 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car while crossing a Corvallis street has filed a $9.1 million lawsuit against…