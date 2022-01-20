Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Meticulously maintained one level home on a flat, sunny acre with many fruit trees, Marion and blueberries, persimmons, walnuts, perfect for gardening. Deck with water feature, easterly view of Mt. Jefferson. Over 1000 square ft of RV storage/shop. Gas fireplace in large living room, extensive wood floors, master has accessible shower, walk-in closet, slider to deck. Flexible floor plan with family room and office at opposite end from three bedrooms. Lots of storage!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sweet Home teenager was killed in a car crash on Highway 20 just east of Foster on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a news release from Oreg…
Public members in attendance got into a shouting match with school officials.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown challenging her use of clemency orders to grant nearly…
The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for the Oregon Coast the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15 due to a large undersea vo…
A controversial conservative conference called the Reawaken America Tour scheduled for the beginning of April in Redmond has been canceled and…
An Albany man who once was a registered nurse practiced nursing without a license in 2020 and 2021 and because of that, was denied when he tri…
A flatbed truck fire shut down Interstate 5 northbound temporarily Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 4 miles south of Albany near milepost 230, acco…
The father of a 32-year-old Corvallis man who died following a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against…
Contract tracing and resulting notifications will be different.
An assessment says conditions are so bad, it's not worth repairing.