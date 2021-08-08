 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000

Immaculate home in desirable quiet neighborhood. This single level three bedroom, two bath home offers an open concept layout with high ceilings, hardwood floors, & spacious master suite. Gas forced air & Central AC. Cozy up in the evenings next to the gas fireplace in the living room or on the couch watching TV next to the beautiful built ins. Beautifully landscaped yard is fully fenced & low maintenance. Great location - close to Bald Hill, MLK Park, walking trails, & shops. HOA Fee $170/year.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $899,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $899,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stunning views overlooking Lebanon & the valley from your custom-built home! On 2.3 acres just outside …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News