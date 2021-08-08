3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000

Immaculate home in desirable quiet neighborhood. This single level three bedroom, two bath home offers an open concept layout with high ceilings, hardwood floors, & spacious master suite. Gas forced air & Central AC. Cozy up in the evenings next to the gas fireplace in the living room or on the couch watching TV next to the beautiful built ins. Beautifully landscaped yard is fully fenced & low maintenance. Great location - close to Bald Hill, MLK Park, walking trails, & shops. HOA Fee $170/year.