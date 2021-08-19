3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Gardener's Delight! This single-level home is ready to move right into. Located on a quiet SW street in a neighborhood close to OSU, schools and the golf course. This comfortable home has a large living room, a kitchen combo family room with a sunroom off of it to sit and enjoy the fabulous & private backyard. This home has a ton of storage! Also included is a hot tub, a/c, sprinkling system, plus a darling shed perfect for an art studio or a garden shed. Don't miss out on this adorable home!