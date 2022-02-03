3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $544,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Courtyard Charmer! Come home to comfort in this impeccably well kept home in highly desirable location in turn-key Willamette Landing. Stone's throw to rec center, pool & fitness center. Open floor plan with main level home office perfect for work or remote learning. Upstairs bonus for games & entertainment for when the work is done. Close to schools & shopping & easy on/off to Highway 99. HOA includes complete landscape care.