3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $544,000

Stunning single level w/ open, sunny floor plan that lives large. Complete remodel in 2017 with a new septic system installed in 2022. Gorgeous chefs kitchen.Huge master bedroom.Ideal separation for multi-generational living. Large 3rd bedroom could be family room or separate suite with its own bath. Energy-efficient with maximum insulation. Allows plenty of room for shop & or RV storage. Country setting yet convenient to OSU & shopping.