Better than New! Open floorplan on main features: LVP flooring, great rm w/gas fireplace; Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, large island w/ sink & eat-in bar, soft close drawers, pantry, & outdoor private patio; half bathroom. Upper level offers large Primary suite with sliding barn door to bathroom with double vanity, shower, cedar-lined closet; Two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, Laundry room w/storage & space. All new carpet to be installed mid May, don't miss the beautiful plantation shutters.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The defense attorney fired back that he shouldn't be shamed.
It's the last of only two original wood buildings in downtown Albany. Here's what's planned.
An obit for a 'good goose.'
Customers have until May 13 to use their gift cards, and locations will start closing in the coming weeks.
It's at least the third arson arrest in the area since February. A prosecutor alleges the suspect was trying to turn over his housemate's "sou…