Better than New! Open floorplan on main features: LVP flooring, great rm w/gas fireplace; Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, large island w/ sink & eat-in bar, soft close drawers, pantry, & outdoor private patio; half bathroom. Upper level offers large Primary suite with sliding barn door to bathroom with double vanity, shower, cedar-lined closet; Two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, Laundry room w/storage & space. All new carpet to be installed mid May, don't miss the beautiful plantation shutters.