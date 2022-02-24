 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $539,950

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $539,950

Welcome to Ridgecrest! The Buxton offers comfortable single level living in sought-after SW Corvallis. Great room with gas fireplace, LVP flooring, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, and laundry room for ease & convenience. thoughtful floor plan offers nice separation between primary suite and 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Covered patio off of dining and fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and OSU.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News