3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $538,500

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Vineyard Mountain 3,000+ sq ft home with finished basement on 1.13 acres! Landscaped with garden spaces, greenhouse and sheds. 3 bedrm, 3 bath, office/den, two large living rooms with fireplaces, energy star windows and large deck. Extra large garage and RV parking. Bring your ideas and make this house your home. Private and serene living within 10 minutes of Corvallis.