Single story Buxton C new home with open floor plan, spacious kitchen with SS appliances, slab counters & full tile backsplash, pantry, dining w/ slider to covered patio. Great Room w/ tiled gas fireplace. LVP flooring in living areas. Owner Ste w/walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings & tiled shower. 2 more Bedrooms w/Shaw carpet, guest bathroom w/ tub/shower & LVP floor. Covered front porch, fenced yard, front yard landscaping. Energy efficient throughout, windows fully trimmed, Energy Star appliances.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $531,575
