Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lot 20 Model 1755A The McNary A - 3BR 2BA Single Story with Open Floor Plan, spacious kitchen w/SS appliances,slab counters,pantry,Shaw LVP flooring, dining, & Great Room w/gas fireplace. Master Ste w/walk-in closet, LVT or LVP flooring, 2 add'l bedrooms with Shaw carpet. Covered porch. Energy efficient throughout, insulated windows, Energy Star appliances. 1 year home warranty, HOA w/fee. Open House Saturday & Sundays 12-2:30 pm at model 4968 SW Kara, virtual tour link is of Model Home McNary 1755 SF.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $525,125
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Albany man driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 was killed northeast of Harrisburg on Sunday morning when his car collided with a semi truck.
- Updated
Benton County is going the governor one step further.
- Updated
Jason Christensen of Albany was on his way to work in Salem one day when he saw a man sleeping outside under the overhang of the roof of a business.
- Updated
SHEDD — A woman escaped a structure fire that destroyed her Shedd home on Highway 99E early Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man Wednesday morning following a standoff that started with him firing shots at deputies…
- Updated
UPDATE: 9:19 p.m. Thursday.
- Updated
Two Idanha men were killed on Highway 22 after their car went over an embankment Monday afternoon.
- Updated
Oregon has been setting new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly every day lately, and Wednesday was no exception.
- Updated
A trail network that runs from Corvallis to the Pacific Ocean is finally open to the public. The Corvallis to the Sea Trail, or “C2C” for shor…
- Updated
The Albany Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office helped with a multi-agency water rescue Sunday afternoon on the Santiam River.