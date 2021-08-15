3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $525,000

Immaculate & beautiful 3 BR, 2.5 Ba home in desired Willamette Landing neighborhood. Elegant finishes include high quality laminate flooring throughout main level, newer carpet on upper level, spacious kitchen with dark wood cabinetry & stone tile counters. Second level has large office/den & spacious master suite with views of Mary's Peak. Relax in the backyard with a newer fence, pergola over the patio, & views of Mary's Peak. Gas forced air & A/C.