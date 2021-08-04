 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $521,570
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $521,570

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $521,570

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Single story Buxton B new home with open floor plan, spacious kitchen with SS appliances, slab counters & full tile backsplash, pantry, dining w/ slider to covered patio. Great Room w/ tiled gas fireplace. LPV flooring in living areas. Owner Ste w/walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings & tiled shower. 2 more Bedrooms with Shaw carpet, guest bathroom with tub/shower & tiled floor. Covered front porch, fenced yard included. Energy efficient throughout, black-trimmed windows fully trimmed, Energy Star appliances.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News