A Bumpable Offer has Been Accepted. Charming, well maintained 1 level home in 55+ community. Light & bright with loads of storage, 3 bdrm 2 bath, great room/dining area. Vaulted ceilings in the main bedroom w/ensuite. Great mature landscaping that is maintained by the HOA. You will love sitting on the back patio enjoying the quiet or entertaining. Stroll along the walking paths, bask by the pool, use the fitness rm or socialize @ the club house. This home is move in ready & just waiting for you! Come and enjoy the relaxed lifestyle here.