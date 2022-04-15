 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $519,900

Spectacular Willamette Landing home with Open concept has fabulous layout w/ generous 3 bedrooms plus loft. Hosting kitchen w/island, tons of cabinets and counter space open to a spacious living room w/ fireplace. Relax in your huge master suite w/private bathroom & walk-in closet. You’ll be delighted w/ your beautiful backyard w/ oversized patio and room to garden. Location! Location! This home is a must see.

