3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $515,000

Private oasis in desirable NW Corvallis location.Updated kitchen with so much counter space!Light and bright with extra large skylight,newer windows, open floor plan and beautiful wood floors. Custom woodwork; cabinets, ceiling. Generous bedrooms with large, custom closets. Enjoy wood burning fireplace,laundry room with new flooring, paint & trim.Gardeners delight in this spacious yard with mature fruit trees, fig, kiwi, plum, apple, & cherry.Home water filtration system.