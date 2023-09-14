Excellent opportunity to own a beautiful home in Corvallis. Located on a corner lot in Sunset Meadows subdivision this floor plan includes a centrally located kitchen that flows into a spacious living area and dining area with gas fire place. Several updates include newer appliances, newer siding and paint, new furnace and A/C. Gorgeous backyard space with covered patio and privacy fence ready for summer get togethers. Just minutes away from OSU, downtown, shopping, trails and parks.