3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $512,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Special location at the edge of Willamette Landing provides remarkable privacy as you enjoy amazing sunsets with views of Mary's Peak. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with upgrades throughout also includes 2019 complete custom kitchen remodel and new flooring throughout home. Borders neighborhood greenspace. HOA includes front yard maint, pool, gym & community room, https://www.wloa.org, $94/mo

