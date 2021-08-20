 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $511,225

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lot 21 BuxtonC- 3BR 2BA Single Story with Open Floor Plan, spacious kitchen w/SS appliances,slab counters,pantry,Shaw LVP flooring, dining, & Great Room w/gas fireplace. Master Ste w/walk-in closet, LVT or LVP flooring, 2 add'l bedrooms w/ Shaw carpet. Covered porch. Energy efficient throughout, insulated windows, Energy Star appliances. 1 year home warranty, HOA w/fee. Int. Pkg E, Blanco Maple counters. Open House Sat & Sun 12-2:30 pm at model 4968 SW Kara, virtual tour link is of Model Home McNary 1755SF.

