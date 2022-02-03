 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $509,900

Dreaming of peaceful living surrounded by nature on a large lot & direct access to McDonald forrest? It's now available and ready for you! This home is on 1.39 acres w/ a great wrap around deck & lawn space to enjoy the outdoors! 3 bed, 2 bath, w/ updated flooring, paint and a cozy floor plan to enjoy. vaulted ceilings in the dining area w/ a massive picture window. Master bedroom is on main level, 2 addtl bedrooms on 3rd level w/ a large bonus pace. Enjoy the finished basement w/ built in bar!

