Introducing the "Kearney Farmhome" townhome. Simple elegance and easy living at it's best. Great room with custom cabinetry & fireplace. Spacious open floor plan w/high ceilings, planation shutters & fresh paint. Kitchen includes quartz counters, pantry & island w/ 4 stools. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, utility room & primary suite w/ dual sinks in generous bathroom & large walk in closet. Fenced yard with covered patio. Extra storage shelving. Move-in ready.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $505,000
