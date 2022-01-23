3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $499,000

Flat and sunny .6 acre lot bordering OSU property, dead end street, and so close to campus! Very well maintained one level home with lovely hardwood floors, two and half baths, family room with gas fireplace adjacent to kitchen, wood burning fireplace in large living room, updated vinyl windows, laundry with exterior door, double car garage. Newer roof, 2022 electrical panel. There's so much to love here....you may want to stay for 60 years just like the owners did! Don't miss this opportunity!