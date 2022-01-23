Flat and sunny .6 acre lot bordering OSU property, dead end street, and so close to campus! Very well maintained one level home with lovely hardwood floors, two and half baths, family room with gas fireplace adjacent to kitchen, wood burning fireplace in large living room, updated vinyl windows, laundry with exterior door, double car garage. Newer roof, 2022 electrical panel. There's so much to love here....you may want to stay for 60 years just like the owners did! Don't miss this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Public members in attendance got into a shouting match with school officials.
A Sweet Home teenager was killed in a car crash on Highway 20 just east of Foster on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a news release from Oreg…
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown challenging her use of clemency orders to grant nearly…
An Albany man who once was a registered nurse practiced nursing without a license in 2020 and 2021 and because of that, was denied when he tri…
A property in North Corvallis will be the site of a new jail and other justice-related facilities, Benton County leaders decided Friday, Jan. 21.
A controversial conservative conference called the Reawaken America Tour scheduled for the beginning of April in Redmond has been canceled and…
A flatbed truck fire shut down Interstate 5 northbound temporarily Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 4 miles south of Albany near milepost 230, acco…
An assessment says conditions are so bad, it's not worth repairing.
Taylor Street Ovens, 1025 NW Ninth St. in Corvallis, will be closing its doors for the last time this week.
The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI said.