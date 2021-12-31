Attractive Paired Home welcomes you through a covered front porch entry into the open great room with fireplace, kitchen & dining area. 3 bds, 2.5 baths The gourmet kitchen features an eat-in bar with quartz counters and ss appliances plus pantry closet, as well as access to a conveniently located outdoor area. Upstairs you’ll find a grand mstr suite/bath with double vanity, spacious shower and cedar-lined closet. Kearney B Prairie plan
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $496,900
