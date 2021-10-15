3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $492,470

Attractive Paired Home welcomes you through a covered front porch entry into the open great room with fireplace, kitchen & dining area. The gourmet kitchen features an eat-in bar and pantry closet, as well as access to a conveniently located outdoor deck and/or patio. Upstairs you’ll find a grand mstr suite/bath with double vanity, spacious shower and cedar-lined closet. Two additional bdrms, a full bthrm, & laundry room with folding table and linen closet complete the upper level. Completion December 2021.