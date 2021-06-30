3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $49,500

Come check out this spacious 3 bed/2 bath home in a clean, quiet, all ages park!This move-in ready home has updates throughout, including bamboo flooring, bathrooms, and 50 year roof. Not too late to add your own touches! Great layout with master suite separated from other bedrooms. Washer/dryer & kitchen appliances included. On one of the largest lots in the park, fully landscaped, 10x12 shed, and backs up against undeveloped land, this is a desirable location.