Come check out this spacious 3 bed/2 bath home in a clean, quiet, all ages park!This move-in ready home has updates throughout, including bamboo flooring, bathrooms, and 50 year roof. Not too late to add your own touches! Great layout with master suite separated from other bedrooms. Washer/dryer & kitchen appliances included. On one of the largest lots in the park, fully landscaped, 10x12 shed, and backs up against undeveloped land, this is a desirable location.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $49,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A funeral procession will be held for Benton County Sheriff’s deputy Paul Lancaster, who died June 10 in his Albany home. The line of first r…
- Updated
Mid-valley residents lined the streets and cheered as a processional of police and fire vehicles drove on Saturday morning from Reser Stadium …
- Updated
PORTLAND — Gov. Kate Brown said Friday Oregon's COVID-19 related restrictions will be lifted by June 30 or once 70% of adults in the state vac…
- Updated
With an excessive heat warning engulfing most of the Beaver State, the Office of the State Fire Marshal on Sunday temporarily suspended regula…
- Updated
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a male shooting at a vehicle at 10:10 p.m. Friday near the Calkins Boat Ramp on …
- Updated
The sweltering heat that was forecast for Oregon and the Pacific Northwest this weekend was no false alarm. Temperatures climbed over 100 on S…
- Updated
A Sweet Home woman was sentenced on Thursday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for trying to kill her husband in December 2019.
- Updated
It was the toughest year imaginable for a human resources director at a mid-valley school district, Randy Lary acknowledges. But that's not wh…
- Updated
Scientists responded to long-range weather forecasts with disbelief roughly a week ago, said Larry O’Neill, Oregon state climatologist.
"I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose," Berry said of the timing of the anthem. "I was pissed, to be honest."