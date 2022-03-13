 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $489,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $489,000

Wonderful one-level home near Stoneybrook, parks, shopping, bus lines, bikes paths. Great floor plan with 2nd bedroom access to main bath, separated from lovely master at rear. bright and airy, high ceilings, wide halls, gas FP in great room & gas range in large open kitchen. So many uses for the art studio in the flat, sunny backyard with covered patio. well maintained, move in ready!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News