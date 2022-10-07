Welcome home to Ridgecrest! The Finley offers comfortable single level living in beautiful SW Corvallis.Great room with gas fireplace, laminate flooring in main living areas, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island,pantry, and separate laundry room. Energy efficient ductless heating provides heat and A/C. Garage is at the back of homewith alley access. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and OSU.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $483,950
