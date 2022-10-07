 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $483,950

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $483,950

Welcome home to Ridgecrest! The Finley offers comfortable single level living in beautiful SW Corvallis.Great room with gas fireplace, laminate flooring in main living areas, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island,pantry, and separate laundry room. Energy efficient ductless heating provides heat and A/C. Garage is at the back of homewith alley access. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and OSU.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News