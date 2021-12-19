One of a kind, single-story Tudor and brick home on a quiet corner lot. Custom kitchen 2012 with handmade hard maple cabinet/slide out shelves & Talavera tile backsplash. Oak floors with eco-friendly marmoleum in kitchen and bath. Gas heat plus fireplace & A/C. 50-year roof installed in 2017. Bathroom remodeled in 2013 with walk-in shower. Heated, oversized garage with shop area! County records show an additional 400 sq ft for a patio enclosure that has since been removed.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $482,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Words were exchanged, integrity questioned. Here's what the plan is now.
Cases of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were confirmed in Oregon for the first time this week, leading the Oregon Health & Sc…
Based on its ability to spread through a community, the state has calculated when this variant will be more prevalent among COVID-19 patients. Here's what to expect.
Updated 9:34 a.m.: Central Linn School District has closed due to icy conditions.
Bruce Sams is no stranger to fighting for his life and fighting to save others’ lives. As a McMinnville firefighter, it’s right there in his j…
Wintry weather conditions led to a round of delayed school starts and bus snow routes Tuesday morning, Dec. 14 and more could be on the way.
The city holds the right of way along the canals, but residents have been accessing this property for their own personal uses.
A post on TikTok is going viral, encouraging students to "shoot up your school."
West Albany High took a 48-43 lead into the fourth quarter Thursday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball matchup at South Albany.
Of nine deaths reported Tuesday and Wednesday in Linn and Benton counties, five were between the ages 41 and 56.