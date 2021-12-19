3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $482,000

One of a kind, single-story Tudor and brick home on a quiet corner lot. Custom kitchen 2012 with handmade hard maple cabinet/slide out shelves & Talavera tile backsplash. Oak floors with eco-friendly marmoleum in kitchen and bath. Gas heat plus fireplace & A/C. 50-year roof installed in 2017. Bathroom remodeled in 2013 with walk-in shower. Heated, oversized garage with shop area! County records show an additional 400 sq ft for a patio enclosure that has since been removed.