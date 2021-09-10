Attractive Paired Home welcomes you through a covered front porch entry into the open great room with fireplace, kitchen & dining area. The gourmet kitchen features an eat-in bar and pantry closet, as well as access to a conveniently located outdoor deck and/or patio. Upstairs you’ll find a grand mstr suite/bath with double vanity, spacious shower and cedar-lined closet. Two additional bdrms, a full bthrm, & laundry room with folding table and linen closet complete the upper level. Completion December 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $481,070
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fatal crash occurred on Friday at 12:20 p.m. on Highway 101 near milepost 182, resulting in one death and a four-car pileup. An Albany man w…
Three events are set for Saturday in downtown Albany.
- Updated
Eight inmates at the Linn County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
The outfield fence at historic Taylor Field is going to look a bit different from now on. The heavy, wooden sponsor signs that have occupied p…
- Updated
For people who don’t have a child with a debilitating disease, it can be difficult to understand just how all-consuming of a problem it can so…
- Updated
A 59-year-old man from Linn County died of COVID-19 on Sept. 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, according to Thursday’s report from …
Biden to require companies with 100 or more employees to ensure workers are vaccinated or tested weekly
- Updated
President Joe Biden has unveiled a new “action plan” to confront the COVID-19 surge. It includes vaccine mandates for millions of Americans and lays the groundwork for a booster shot campaign.
- Updated
The Oregon Department of Education released a health advisory on Tuesday that schools must follow in order to continue in person instruction.
- Updated
The city of Corvallis has 118 new acres of property to work with as it deals with housing challenges.
- Updated
There were 5,821 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon since Friday, according to the latest release from the Oregon Healt…