Beautiful 2023 Ponderosa Ridge Townhome by Holt Homes nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac bordering trails w/easy access to MLK Pk & Comm. Center. The 1679 Plan has High ceilings, open concept kit/living w/ quartz countertops/island. Upstairs primary suite with walk-in closet, luxurious BRm/BA with 2 sinks & shower. 2 more BRms, located on second floor with access to laundry and full bath. Many upgrades!