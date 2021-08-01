 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $479,000

Must see!! Gorgeous home on Vineyard Mountain with 1.40 acres of beautifully landscaped property backed up to McDonald forest...just min away from hiking/mtn biking trails. This home has 3 bedrooms/2 bath, bonus office loft, and dual living possibility in the finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings w/ tall picture windows to match. Extra lg sliders open up to a wraparound cedar deck to entertain guests or just simply enjoy the peace and quiet this property has to offer.

