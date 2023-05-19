WAY better than new Ponderosa Ridge townhome! Many thousands of dollars in upgrades/replacements: paver patio and professional landscaping/lawn w/sprinkler system, new carpet, SS dual fuel stove and DW, lighting, roman blinds. Open Concept living w/ quartz kit island, pantry, gas fp, lam floor on main. Upstairs primary suite w/ WIC, 2 additional bedrooms w/full bath and laundry, on demand H2O. Fenced yard in fantastic neighborhood w/trails leading to park, community center. Bessie Coleman attendance area.