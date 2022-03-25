3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $474,950

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home! The 1200sqft Finley is light and bright with single level living, located on a private corner. Vaulted ceilings in Great room with LVP flooring, gas fireplace, and luxurious wood wrapped windows, a large kitchen with island, pantry. The owners suite boasts a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Don't miss the other 2 bedrooms, and full bath. Covered porch, fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Visit this sought-after SW location!