3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $469,970

Attractive Paired Home welcomes you through a covered front porch entry into the open great room with fireplace, kitchen & dining area. The gourmet kitchen features an eat-in bar and pantry closet, as well as access to a conveniently located outdoor deck and/or patio. Upstairs you’ll find a grand mstr suite/bath with double vanity, spacious shower and cedar-lined closet. Completion TBD. Model located at 1938 SW 53rd. Open Sat/Sun 11-3.