 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $465,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $465,000

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $465,000

Beautifully maintained one level home at the end of the cut-de-sac backs to a greenbelt! Many updates includes gas log fire place with stone accents in living room, laminated floor, all newer appliances in kitchen with gas stove, paint cabinets, granite counter tops and improved canned lighting. Fresh interior and exterior painting. Fully fenced low maintenance back yard with large wraparound deck, a dog run and a shed for additional storage. Room for RV/boat parking in front. New Roof in 2015.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News