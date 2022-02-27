3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $465,000

Porter Park across the street! This modern, updated home is under 1mi. to shopping, banks, schools, bus line, aquatic center, parks, much more. Bike score=100 3 lg. bedrooms including primary suite, 2 full baths upstairs and convenient 1/2 bath by the kitchen. Large dining room could be an office. Gas fireplace in one of two living areas, nice deck in the fenced yard, huge pantry in kitchen with new SS appliances, durable LVP floors, plus garage storage make this a wonderful choice for NW Corvallis living.