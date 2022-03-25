Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home! The 1200sqft Finley is light and bright with single level living, located on a private corner. Vaulted ceilings in Great room with LVP flooring, gas fireplace, and luxurious wood wrapped windows, a large kitchen with island, pantry. The owners suite boasts a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Don't miss the other 2 bedrooms, and full bath. Covered porch, fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Visit this sought-after SW location!
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $464,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.
Here's what she'll do with it.
A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.
A 161-unit multifamily housing project in Albany is a step closer to breaking ground following a vote by the Albany Planning Commission on Mon…
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has deemed a Jan. 26 Albany police shooting as justified.
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Prineville man for allegedly assaulting his wife and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
New Mexico will bring an experienced lineup to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a third-round game against Oregon State in the Women’s Nati…
A portable toilet at Albany First Christian Church is prompting members of the Albany City Council to rethink providing restrooms for homeless…
A Lebanon and a Redmond resident are dead.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.