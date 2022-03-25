3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $464,950

Welcome home to Ridgecrest! The Finley offers comfortable single level living in beautiful SW Corvallis. Great room with gas fireplace, LVP flooring, wood wrapped windows/openings, large kitchen island, pantry, and separate laundry room. Covered patio off of dining and fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining. Garage is at the back of home with alley access. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and OSU.