3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $451,875

Welcome to Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-6! Holt Homes Presents The 1679 Townhome Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home on fenced level lot will be move-in ready by March 2023, still time to pick some upgrades! Photos are of model home.