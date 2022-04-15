3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $450,000

Great opportunity in the SOLD OUT Calloway Creek Neighborhood. Enjoy the neighborhood park, walking path, and nearby trails, conveniently located near local bus line. The Moreland floor plan boasts a gas fireplace, laminate flooring, wood wrapped windows, gourmet kitchen with quality appliances, solid quartz counters, & craftsman style cabinets. Back yard is landscaped and has irrigation as well as a french drain. Come see the only available home in the neighborhood!