WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5 OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK Holt Homes presents the 1679 Townhome plan. These High Quality homes are under construction NOW! Great room layout with island kitchen & pantry. Complete with spacious owner suite. Great neighborhood with parks, trails and community garden plus fencing and front landscaping included! Photos of model
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $449,910
Related to this story
Most Popular
A local teen went to the City Council seeking support. He received knowing nods and appreciation. But after some consideration, Mayor Paul Aziz says he won't declare June Pride month in Lebanon.
Here's how she is alleged to have done it.
A railroad trestle fire in Corvallis took firefighters almost nine hours to put out Monday morning, May 2.
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Lincoln County left one dead Saturday, April 30.
The Department of Environmental Quality alleges the company had barrels of unknown substances. Prompted by a visit, the company then determined it was hazardous, says the DEQ.
The call came in from the Corvallis area 911 system.
The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire at Broadway Appliance at around 8:25 p.m. Monday night, May 2, according to Deputy Fire Marshal…
Here are the great lengths she went to to look like she was working on behalf of her clients.
DEAR ABBY: I am a 58-year-old, never-married woman with a 22-year blue-collar career. I own a home and will retire with benefits many people d…
The suspects fled, with one hiding in a stranger's home.